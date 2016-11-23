Netanyahu: Even the Arab states realize Israel isn't the problem

'More countries are getting the message that we're willing to meet anytime, anywhere - but Abbas is not'.

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu addressed the Jerusalem Post Diplomatic Conference Wednesday morning, discussing Israel’s growing soft power and the prospects for peace in the Middle East.

The status quo, said Netanyahu, was fast unravelling in the region, driven by three underlying factors, all of which present Israel with unique opportunies.

“The change that we are experiencing today is based on three things. I call them TTP,” - terrorism, technology, and peace.

“The first T is terror, that is anti-terror. All countries need [anti-terror capabilities]. And Israel is helping foil terrorist attacks around the world with its capabilities.”

Also in demand, the Prime Minister said, are Israel’s tremendous technological innovations – from cyber security to healthcare, to renewable energy.

“Israel is a country of 8 million people; one-tenth of one percent of the world's population. This year will end with roughly 20% of the world's global private security investments [in Israel]. That means we're punching 200 times above our weight.”

“If you want technology for water, for solar energy, for public health, Israel has the biggest [innovations].”

Lastly, Netanyahu cited peace, and the increasing realization by foreign leaders that Israel is a proponent of peace in the area and not an obstacle.

“As a result of [technology] and [terrorism], countries are coming to us at an unbelievable pace. Just in the last 10 days I've met the senior economic body of China... Prime Minister Medvedev of Russia, our President Reuven Rivlin is in India...Vietnam came here, Poland came here. I'm going to Khazakstan and Azeribaijan... then I'm going to Singapore.”

“Everybody is coming to Israel. Why are they coming to Israel? T, T, and P [terrorism, technology, and peace].”

“Every one of these countries, after we stop talking business, after we stop talking security, and after we talk about economics and technology, [asks] 'Can we help with the Palestinians?' And I say, 'Yeah, you can help. One thing you can do to assist us is to invite Abu Mazen [Mahmoud Abbas] and me to a meeting right now in your capital. Right now. I'm willing to come. I'll change my calendar, my schedule. I'm willing to see him.'"

Israel’s willingness for talks, said Netanyahu, quickly contrasts sharply with the response foreign leaders get from the Palestinian Authority.

“They get really excited, they start passing notes. They think they're on the brink of a breakthrough; the Prime Minister of Israel is willing to meet President Abbas. So immediately they pass the message to Ramallah. And what do you think is the response? Not now. Can't. Conditions. Pre-conditions.”

“Everybody gets the message: Israel is ready for peace. Israel is not the obstacle to peace.”

This message, the Prime Minister claims, is also increasingly penetrating the Arab world, where leaders see Israel’s openness for negotiations with no strings attached – and Ramallah’s constant refusals.

“Who gets that message best? The Arab states.”

“I think we'll reverse the equation [for Middle East peace] that 'we'll get a breakthrough with the Palestinians and then to the Arab world'.”