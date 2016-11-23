Belgium frees suspected accomplice of Jewish Museum terrorist

Belgian authorities free on bail a Frenchman suspected of helping the May 2014 attack at the Brussels Jewish Museum, which left four dead.

The Belgian authorities have freed on bail a Frenchman suspected of helping the May 2014 attack at the Brussels Jewish Museum, which left four people dead, prosecutors said on Tuesday, according to AFP.

The man, Nacer Bendrer, was released against a 50,000-euro bond, ordered to stay at his home in France and make himself available to investigators, the Belga news agency reported.

A spokesman for Belgian federal prosecutors declined to comment when contacted by AFP.

Bendrer, arrested in December 2014 near the southern French city of Marseille, was sent to Belgium to face charges of "complicity in a terrorist attack".

When he was detained, Bendrer was in possession of various weapons including an AK-47 style assault rifle similar to the one that Frenchman Mehdi Nemmouche is suspected of using to carry out the attack.

Bendrer denies any involvement.

The attack took place on May 24, 2014, when a gunman opened fire in the entrance hall of the museum in the center of the Belgian capital, killing two Israeli tourists, a French volunteer and a Belgian museum receptionist.

Nemmouche, 31, had returned from Syria where he had been fighting with Islamist extremists, and now faces trial over the Jewish museum attack.

A Belgian court recently backed the eventual extradition to France of Nemmouche, who is also suspected by Paris of being among the captors of four French journalists who were kept hostage in Syria.

In September 2015 France extradited another suspect in the Jewish Museum attack -- Mounir Atallah -- to Belgium.

AFP contributed to this report.