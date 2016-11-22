Fire in Dolev: Residents evacuated from their homes

The fire is currently spreading in the direction of houses in the community.

A forest fire erupted this evening near the community of Dolev in the western Binyamin region. The fire is currently spreading in the direction of the line of houses in the uppermost neighborhood of the community.

Five firefighting teams, aided by volunteers, are working to put out the fire. Police and firefighters have instructed residents of the street closest to the fire to evacuate their houses. Police are aiding in the evacuations; so far, 20 houses have been evacuated.

Firefighters have reported that danger exists that the fire will spread to the community, and that more firefighting teams are on their way to the scene.

Earlier this evening, a fire erupted in the forest near Gvaot in Gush Etzion. Firefighters, police, and soldiers worked at the scene.

Police said that roads to Gush Etzion that had been closed due to the fire have now been reopened.

In northern Israel, another fire erupted this evening near Kfar Vradim. Six firefighting teams are at the scene and, at the moment, there is no danger to nearby houses.

Israel is experiencing dry and windy hamsin-type weather during which fires that begin in forests and empty weed-covered lots are a not unusual result, but it is possible that carelessness or arson played a part in the large number of recent blazes.