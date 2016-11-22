Trump won't pursue charges against Clinton

Trump's spokeswoman says that President-elect will not pursue charges against Hillary Clinton, that healing is more important.

President-elect Donald Trump will not pursue charges against Hillary Clinton after he takes office, according to his spokeswoman.

Trump had stated that he would launch an investigation into Clinton's email scandal during the second presidential debate. “If I win, I am going to instruct my attorney general to get a special prosecutor to look into your situation because there have never been so many lies, so much deception.” he said.

However, Trump's spokeswoman, Kellyanne Conway, walked back that pledge during an interview on MSNBC's "Morning Joe" program, and said that healing was more important than prosecuting Clinton for her alleged crimes.

“Look, I think, he’s thinking of many different things as he prepares to become the president of the United States, and things that sound like the campaign are not among them,” Conway said.

“I think Hillary Clinton still has to face the fact that a majority of Americans don’t find her to be honest or trustworthy, but if Donald Trump can help her heal, then perhaps that’s a good thing.” she added, inferring that not prosecuting does not mean that Clinton is exonerated.

Conway believes that not pursuing charges against Clinton will help the country as a whole heal after the election, which was noted for its nastiness.

“I think when the president-elect who’s also the head of your party … tells you before he’s even inaugurated he doesn’t wish to pursue these charges, it sends a very strong message, tone and content, to everyone.”