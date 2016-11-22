Watch: 'Hail Trump! Hail victory!'

Video of an alt-right conference in Washington, D.C., where Trump’s victory was met with cheers and Nazi salutes.

A video has surfaced showing excerpts from the speech given by alt-right leader Richard Spencer at an event of the white nationalist think tank, the National Policy Institute.

The New York Times had previously reported that Spencer had attacked Jews and quoted from Nazi propaganda during his speech.

CNN came under fire for running the caption “Alt-right founder questions whether Jews are people" while the speech was discussed on "The Lead" program. CNN later apologized for the caption.

Spencer said “One wonders if these people are people at all, or instead soulless golem, animated by some dark power to repeat whatever talking point John Oliver stated the night before." implying that Jewish interests control the liberal media.

Spencer is believed to have coined the term"alt-right."

His speech drew from Nazi rhetoric. "Hail Trump! Hail our people! Hail victory!" he declared.

He used the German term Lügenpresse (lying media), which was used by the Nazi regime, although it originated in the 19th century.

Many of the attendees of the event performed the Nazi salute.

Steve Bannon, President-elect Donald Trump's chief strategist, has called his news website Breitbart "the platform of the alt-right movement." He has attempted to distance himself from radicals like Spencer, saying that he expects anti-Semites and racists to eventually be pushed out of American and European nationalist movements. He has stated that he has "zero tolerance" for anti-Semitism and that anti-Semites makes up only a tiny portion of Breitbart's readership.