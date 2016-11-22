Demotion for officer who fled fatal terror attack

The IDF handed down a punishment for an officer serving in the Armored Corps for his failure to respond to a terror attack in Jerusalem in October.

During the course of the police investigation into the deadly terror attack, which claimed the lives of Yosef Kirma and Levana Malichi, video footage from security cameras near the scene of the attack showed the officer in question fleeing.

Despite being armed at the time of the attack, the officer in question turned tail and ran.

After the officer was brought in before IDF officials at a hearing, Brigadier General Amir Aboulafia stripped the officer of his command, but did not discharge him from the army.

“The investigation revealed that the officer did not attempt to engage the attacker and acted contrary to what is expected of him in a situation such as this,” a statement from an IDF spokesperson read. “Therefore it was decided that he be dismissed from his position.”

Kirma, one of the two victims killed in the attack near an Ammunition Hill light rail train station was, was a police officer who responded to the initial attack and was killed in the subsequent shootout with the terrorist.