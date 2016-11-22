Trump: I'll quit TPP on day one

President-elect promises to pull out of the Trans-Pacific Partnership the day he takes office as he presents his policy plans.

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump on Monday released a video in which he shared an update on the Presidential Transition and presented an outline of some of his policy plans for the first 100 days in office.

Trump declared that he would move to pull out of the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) trade deal, which he described as “a potential disaster for our country”, the day he takes office.

"Instead, we will negotiate fair, bilateral trade deals that bring jobs and industry back onto American shores," he promised.

"My agenda will be based on a simple core principle: putting America first," stressed Trump.

The video included six policy points that Trump said he would act on as soon as he takes office on January 20.

"On energy, I will cancel job-killing restrictions on the production of American energy -- including shale energy and clean coal -- creating many millions of high-paying jobs. That's what we want, that's what we've been waiting for.

"On regulation, I will formulate a rule which says that for every one new regulation, two old regulations must be eliminated, it's so important.

"On national security, I will ask the Department of Defense and the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff to develop a comprehensive plan to protect America's vital infrastructure from cyber-attacks, and all other form of attacks.

"On immigration, I will direct the Department of Labor to investigate all abuses of visa programs that undercut the American worker.

"On ethics reform, as part of our plan to Drain the Swamp, we will impose a five-year ban on executive officials becoming lobbyists after they leave the administration -- and a lifetime ban on executive officials lobbying on behalf of a foreign government."