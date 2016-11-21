The Har Nof attack – two years later

Arutz Sheva returned to the scene of the terrorist attack in the synagogue in Har Nof, Jerusalem with relatives of the victims.

Two years ago, two terrorists from East Jerusalem came into a synagogue on Agassi Street in Har Nof during morning prayers and attacked the unarmed worshipers with guns, knives, and axes, murdering four and wounding another seven, one of which died later of his wounds. Two policemen who were near the scene ran to the synagogue and had a shootout with the terrorists in which the terrorists and one policeman were killed.

Rabbi Eliyahu Feldman spoke to Arutz Sheva about his brother-in-law, Rabbi Moshe Twersky, who was among the worshipers murdered two years ago.

“After two years, you can see more clearly what we lost, said Rabbi Feldman. “He was modest, talented, full of kindness, exacting in his performance of mitzvot, and frequently accompanied his children as they delivered baskets of food to the needy.”

“Apparently, he had completed his mission in this world. Every time I met with my sister-in-law, I could see how hard it was for her and how challenging it was to find comfort. But it wasn’t a punishment. He had apparently finished his purpose here and left us groaning.”

Concerning the Druze policeman who was killed fighting the terrorists, he said, “This is someone who gave up his life to protect Jews. He’s among the righteous gentiles of the world.”





