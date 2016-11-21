American jihadists fleeing Mosul pose threat to US

As the noose tightens around ISIS stronghold of Mosul, concerns have grown about American Jihadists returning home to the US.

As the battle for Mosul in Iraq enters its sixth week, and the Iraqi forces slowly advance and move towards encircling the city, concerns have been expressed about the danger that American jihadi fighters fleeing Iraq may try to make their way back to the US.

Recent articles in Newsweek and on Fox News have highlighted the danger of these American natives returning to the US under new names with new passports and with fighting skills and experience that will make them especially dangerous.

“These Western fighters have the ability to go back home after their deadly training and blend in,” said Michael Pregent, a senior Middle East analyst at the Hudson Institute.