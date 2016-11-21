Jewish Home MK: Supreme Court has declared war on the government

Reserve Colonel MK Motti Yogev (Jewish Home) harshly criticized the Supreme Court's decision to delay the appointment of Colonel Rabbi Eyal Karim to the military rabbinate.

"The Supreme Court has gone out of its mind with, intervening outright with the army's appointments," Yogev told Arutz Sheva. "The court has harmed every tenet of democracy. I am shocked at Justice Miriam Naor, who apparently has decided to declare war on the chosen government."

Yogev also said "The way the Supreme Court capitulates to the extreme left's every whim is judicial activism, it is unacceptable and harms Israeli democracy, the State of Israel, and the IDF and its officers. This is a war that the judicial system has declared on the government."

"I trust the IDF and I trust the Defense Minister, who knows how to protect our right to security, our right to exist, and our right to democracy, as well as how to protect the Jewish people's arts and opinions, strength and beliefs, against our enemies and against those who wish to destroy us from within," Yogev concluded.