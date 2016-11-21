Bride injured in bus crash to wed next week

Haredi girl injured in line 402 bus crash last February to get married next Wednesday.

Sara Sperling, the bride who was injured in a bus accident in February, is scheduled to marry her groom Yaakov (Kobi) Kastelenitz next Wednesday.

Sperling was injured two weeks before her planned wedding, when the line 402 bus she was on hit a truck on its way from Jerusalem to Bnei Brak, killing 6 people and wounding 11 more.

Sperling spent several months in rehabilitation and underwent surgeries in an attempt to save her arm and her leg.

A few months ago, Kastelenitz too was lightly injured in an accident while he was walking to visit Sperling in the hospital.

Six months ago, the Jerusalem District Attorney filed an indictment against line 402 bus driver Haim Biton, claiming his negligent, dangerous, and extremely fast driving was the direct cause of the accident and its consequences.