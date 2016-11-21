IDF nets 9 terrorists, weapons, and terror funds in raids

Security operations overnight across Judea and Samaria net 9 wanted terrorists, firearms and cash used to fund terrorism.

A joint overnight operation of the IDF, Border Police, and Judea and Samaria District police netted nine wanted terrorists and a large illegal weapon stash.

Four of the suspects arrested in the raids were wanted for past terror attacks targeting Israeli civilians and security forces.

According to an IDF spokesperson, the suspects included three members of the Islamic Jihad terror group and two members of Hamas. An additional four terrorists were not tied to a specific terror group.

In a separate operation conducted by the IDF, Border Police, Israel Police, and Shin Bet security agency, security forces shut down a makeshift office for funding and inciting terror attacks. Thousands of shekels in cash were confiscated, along with a computer and written materials.

Also overnight, a third operation by the IDF and Border Police uncovered a weapons factory in the Jenin region. Dozens of guns and gun parts were confiscated.