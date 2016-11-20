Famed Jewish composer Ben Zion Shenker passes away

Ben Zion Shenker, the composer of hundreds of songs, including 'Eishes Chayil' and 'Mizmor L'Dovid,' passed away Sunday morning,

Jewish composer and singer Ben Zion Shenker passed away Sunday morning at the age of 92.

Shenker, one of the most prominent Jewish musical figures of the past century, was known for preserving the Modzitzer musical tradition. He composed hundres of songs during his career, some of which are sung by Jews every Sabbath, such as the Friday night song 'Eishes Chayil' ('A Woman of Valour'), and 'Mizmor L'Dovid' ('A Song of David')

He also introduce Rabbi Shlomo Carlebach, another famous Jewish composer and singer who was two years Shenker's younger, to the Modzitzer tradition.

Shenker was born in Williamsburg, Brooklyn, in 1925. His parents were immigrants from Poland. In the 1940s he annotated the music which the Modtizer Rebbe composed.

Shenker later graduated from the New York Conservatory of Music. He became the first person to produce authentic hasidic music professionally. More than 600 of his tunes have been distributed around h\the world.

Attorney David Zeira, the founder of the Modzitz Musical Heritage Institute, told Arutz Sheva "He was the greatest of the composers of the people of Israel. Every Jewish home sang at least two of his songs every Sabbath, 'Eishes Chayil' and 'Mizmor L'Dovid.'"

"He composed more than 500 songs. He composed melodies for weddings, sad melodies, and melodies designed for all the days of the year. Each was more beautiful than the last."