Attorney General to investigate submarine deal

The Attorney General will investigate Netanyahu's lawyer's role in submarine deal, though the investigation will not be criminal in nature.

Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit has ordered his office to examine a 1.5 billion shekel deal to purchase submarines from Germany after reports surfaced that alleged that Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu's personal lawyer represented the German shipbuilder which sold the subs to Israel.

Mandleblit stated that there was no evidence to launch a criminal investigation at present.

Last week, Channel 10 reported that longtime Netanyahu attorney David Shimron had a stake in the submarine deal.

Netanyahu has denied all allegations of wrongdoing, saying that the deal went through all the proper channels before a decision was made and added that his only motivation was to ensure Israel's security by concluding the deal while German Chancellor Angela Merkel, who is considered a friend of Israel, is still in office.

Both Netanyahu and Shimron have denied ever speaking to each other about the submarine deal. Shimron took a polygraph test - the results of which were obtained by Channel 2 - which showed that he was telling the truth. Polygraph tests are inadmissible as evidence in Israeli courts of law, however.

Netanyahu emphasized the value the submarines will have for Israel's security in the coming decades at a Likud Ministerial meeting Sunday.

"Israel's safety demands the purchase of submarines and the renewal of the submarine fleet. These are strategic weapons that ensure its future and I'm telling you – the very existence of Israel in coming decades." Netanyahu said.