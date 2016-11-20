Melania won't be joining Trump in the White House

President-elect's wife, son won't be moving into the White House, will remain in Trump Tower.

While President-elect Donald Trump is set to move into the White House in exactly two months, he may do so without his wife, Melania, or youngest son, Barron.

According to a report by The New York Post, the incoming First Lady, Melania Trump, and her son, Barron, are planning to remain in the family’s primary residence at Trump Tower in Manhattan.

An inside source told the Post that the decision was made to help Barron, who reportedly found adjusting to his father’s presidential campaign difficult, and wished to remain at his private school in Manhattan.

“Melania is extremely close to Barron, and they have become closer during the campaign,” the source said. “The campaign has been difficult for Barron, and she is really hoping to keep disruption to a minimum.”

A second source noted that Mrs. Trump is “really devoted to Barron,” and does not rely on nannies or hired caretakers to help raise her son.

Though the decision may help Barron ease the transition as his father becomes 45th President of the United States, it will create added challenges for the Secret Service and local police.

“That building is going to become the White House of New York,” security expert and TigerSwan president Jim Reese said.

“The Secret Service is going to have to keep that whole area cordoned off so that some wacko can’t get close and detonate a car bomb.”