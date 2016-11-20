New laser technology can detect explosives from a distance

A new Israeli drone-based sensor system can remotely detect hazardous materials, explosives, and drugs.

The new system was presented at the Homeland Security Expo in Tel Aviv last week. It was built by the Laser Detect System (LDS) company, which also built the SpectroDrone system specializing in laser detection technology.

The sensor is mounted on an Airbotics Optimus drone, which is capable of flying up to three kilometers. It can also be mounted on vehicles or robots.

LDS president and founder Eli Venezia says the company is "very excited" to have created an "innovative solution for security and anti-terror applications.... We are also encouraged by the great promise our technology offers for commercial applications."

CEO and co-founder of Airbotics Ron Krauss said, "The next generation of security lies in introducing unique technological capabilities, which I believe LDS and Airbotics bring jointly to market," said Ran Krauss, CEO and co-founder of Airbotics.

The new system is able to detect dangerous materials in liquid, gas, powder and solid form.