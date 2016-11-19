Student arrested after anti-Trump speaker tackled

Video shows a man running down a staircase in the campus' students' union building before lunging towards the anti-Trump speaker.

A protest against the election of Donald Trump at Ohio State University was interrupted Monday evening when an anti-Trump demonstrator was tackled to the ground while making a speech.

Video shows a man running down a staircase in the campus' students' union building before lunging towards the anti-Trump speaker. The suspect, who is a student at the college, was quickly apprehended by police and arrested for alleged assault, according to the university. Demonstrators chanted "shame" as he was led out of the building.

The anti-Trump protester, Timothy Joseph, who graduated from the university in 2014, told CNN after the incident, "This attack demonstrates that we need to build more solidarity to resist the violence that Trump's rhetoric has emboldened."

Following last week's election, university leadership sent students an email that read,"We pride ourselves on being an inclusive, welcoming and ultimately safe place for people and ideas from all corners of our society and all around the world."

It continued, "We protect First Amendment rights actively, but we do not under any circumstances tolerate intimidation or threats to students, faculty, staff or visitors to our campus."

Following Monday's incident the university reiterated its earlier message and said that it was investigating the episode