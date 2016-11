The WHOLE is greater than the sum of its PARTS - not mathematically, but in Judaism.

The WHOLE is greater than the sum of its PARTS - not mathematically, but in Judaism.

Yet being part of the whole does not - must not - negate our individual identity as single solitary Jews.

This is part of what we learn from Avraham in this week's Torah Tidbits Audio.





Loading....





Click here to download the podcast