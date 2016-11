The people of Sodom were destroyed for their evil ways. Can we still learn from them?

Judy Simon discusses why did G-d choose to destroy the city of Sodom? What kind of people were they? And why was Lot and family spared? Were they so righteous?

Then: Rebbetzin Shira Smiles tells about the significance of salt.

And: Rabbi Eliyahu Shear explains how hospitality and kindness keep the world running.





Click here to download the podcast