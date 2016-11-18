'Netanyahu would never sell out Israel's security'

Jewish Home chief defends Prime Minister from accusations of graft related to purchase of submarines from Germany.

Education Minister and Jewish Home chief Naftali Bennett defended Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu Friday morning, following accusations of corruption in connection with a large military hardware purchase from Germany.

Writing on Twitter, Bennett rejected claims Netanyahu had acted improperly or had sold out the Israeli defense establishment.

“The Prime Minister is not corrupt,” Bennett wrote. “He would never sell out Israel’s security for money.”

On Thursday the Prime Minister’s Office rebuffed a report by Channel 10 that Netanyahu circumvented normal channels for the purchase of four warships and three submarines from Germany.

The report also alleged that the acquisition deal had been negotiated by Netanyahu’s attorney, David Shimron, who Channel 10 suggests also represents Miki Ganor, an employee of the German manufacturer of the submarines Israel purchased.

Former Defense Minister Moshe Yaalon called for a formal investigation into Netanyahu’s handling of the purchase and denied claims by the National Security Council that he had been involved in the purchase.

“The description of the sequence of events described by the National Security Council is lacking and does not reflect reality as it is," insisted the former Defense Minister.