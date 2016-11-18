ZOA chief: Bannon is pro-Israel, not anti-Semitic

Tags:Morton Klein, stephen bannon
Related Stories
- Ex-ADL chief rips ZOA, pulls out of event featuring Bannon
- Breitbart Jerusalem marks 1st anniversary
- 'I don't want my daughters going to school with Jews'
- Donald Trump is woefully misinformed with regards to Israel
- ZOA President: Israelis Made the Right Choice
- Who is Mahmoud Abbas Really?
- 'Obama Freed Three Hostile Cuban Spies, Why Not Pollard?'
- Obama Chided for Telling UN: Many Israelis Ready to Ditch Peace
- Op-Ed: American Public Supports Israel by Overwhelming Margins