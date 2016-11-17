'This is only the beginning'

In accordance with the directives issued by the Coordinator of Government Activities in Judea and Samaria, Major General Yoav Mordechai, the Civil Administration for the first time cracked down on Arab coal manufacturing facilities in northern Samaria.

The enforcement action was taken by the supervising division of the Civil Administration in coordination with Menashe brigade army forces. The decision to take action came after the coordinator discussed possible consequences of taking action in the B area (which is under PA civil control) and after the failure of attempts to negotiate with the Palestinians to eradicate the phenomenon.

The coal manufacturing facilities are situated in the village of Yaabed in the Jenin district and manufacture coal by burning twigs and tree trunks which are generally sold to the Palestinians by Israeli farmers.





The facilities present an environmental hazard and cause severe air pollution in the area which affects both Arabs and Israelis living in the vicinity of the facilities.

The enforcement operation began this morning after the head of the Civil Administration, Colonel Achvat Ben-Hur, warned the Palestinians that if they would not close the coal manufacturing facilities the Civil Administration would act against the continuous pollution caused by the facilities. In the course of the operation, 160 tons of tree trunks as well as equipment were loaded on eight trucks and confiscated.

The Coordinator of Government Activities in Judea and Samaria, Major General Yoav Mordechai, stated that "We are determined to act against the coal manufacturing menace which harms the health of the Israeli and Palestinian public. In conjunction with the law enforcement action taken today and which will continue in the future, we intend to open a dialogue with the coal manufacturing facilities in order to find a suitable technological solution to the issue."