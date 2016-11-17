Arab and Jewish women have equal fertility rates

The Central Bureau of Statistics reported that Jewish and Arab women in Israel are having the same number of children for the first time.

The fertility rates of Jewish and Arab women reached parity for the first time ever in 2015, the Central Bureau of Statistics reported Tuesday.

The announcement, which was made to mark International Child Day, stated that both Jewish and Arab women had given birth to an average of 3.13 children as of 2015.

The replacement rate required to keep a population stable is approximately 2.1 children per woman, though this can vary from country to country depending on mortality rates.

There has been a trend of rising Jewish fertility rates and declining Arab fertility rates in Israel in recent years. In 2000 the Arab fertility rate was 4.3 children per women while Jewish women had less than half as many children, with a fertility rate of 2.6.

Israel has the highest fertility rate of any of the developed member nations of the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) according to the OECD website.