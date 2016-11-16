Hamas threatens Tel Aviv

The Hamas terror group is continuing its military build-up, a senior official in the organization claims, and now possesses a large stockpile of powerful, long-range missiles capable of wreaking havoc across large swaths of Israel.

Speaking at a memorial service marking the fourth anniversary of the targeted killing of Al-Qassam commander Ahmed Jabri, Mushir al-Masri, a Hamas official and spokesperson for the group, declared that the terror organization possed “hundreds and even thousands of missiles that can blow up Tel Aviv and even [targets] beyond it.”

Al-Masri also touched upon the two fallen Israeli soldiers, Hadar Goldin and Oron Shaul, whose bodies have been held by Hamas since 2014, saying that they would not be released, except as part of negotiated deal, on terms determined by Hamas.

The Hamas leader rejected what it claimed were efforts by Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu to extract information on the two fallen soldiers, and remained confident that a deal will ultimately be reached that is beneficial to the terrorist group.