CEO vows to assassinate President Trump

Chief of digital security corporation resigns following repeated threats on life of president-elect.

The chief executive officer of a digital security company has been forced to resign, following a series of violent rants directed at President-elect Donald Trump.

Matt Harrigan, founder and now former CEO of PacketSled, stepped down on Tuesday from his position at the San Diego-based company after a series of Facebook posts on Monday led to a Secret Service investigation.

In his comments, Harrigan explicitly threatened to murder the president-elect.

“I’m going to kill the president. Elect [sic],” he wrote, saying he was “getting a sniper rifle and perching myself where it counts. Find a bedroom in the whitehouse that suits you mother******. I’ll find you.”

Harrigan even taunted the president-elect’s security detail, writing: “Bring it, secret service.”

At the end of his extended online rant, Harrigan expressed his disgust with the United States, writing, “In no uncertain terms, f*** you America. Seriously. F*** off.”

The response was not long in coming for Harrigan, and within hours PacketSled had placed him on leave, and had notified the Secret Service of his stated goal of assassinating the president-elect.

"PacketSled takes recent comments made by our CEO, seriously. Once we were made aware of these comments, we immediately reported this information to the secret service and will cooperate fully with any inquiries. These comments do not reflect the views or opinions of PacketSled, its employees, investors or partners. Our CEO has been placed on administrative leave."

Harrigan attempted to play down the incident, claiming his comments were “intended to be a joke, in the context of a larger conversation, and only privately shared as such. Anyone who knows me, knows that I do not engage in this form of rhetoric with any level of seriousness and the comment does not represent my real personal views in any regard.”

Despite his attempt to walk back the violent posts, however, by Tuesday Harrigan was forced to resign from the company.

Last week a British journalist, Guardian writer Monisha Rajesh, sparked a similar controversy when she tweeted “IT’S ABOUT TIME FOR A PRESIDENTIAL ASSASSINATION!”

A Los Angeles Times writer, Steven Borowiec, was fired days before the election for a tweet calling for Trump’s demises.