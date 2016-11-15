Russia and Iran in talks for $10 billion military deal

Russia and Iran are currently in talks for a massive military deal, despite UN restrictions on weapons transfers to Iran.

Russia and Iran are currently in talks over a $10 billion military deal which would include the transfer of advanced weapons and hardware to Iran, the JNS reported.

Viktor Ozerov, the head of the defense and security committee of Russia’s upper house of parliament, told reporters on Monday that “These negotiations are being carried out; the road has been paved.”

According to Ozerov, the $10 billion military package to Iran would include Russian T-90 tanks, artillery systems, and various aircraft.

However, the JNS reported that the delivery of the weapons and systems would likely not be able to be carried out until 2020, when a United Nations moratorium on Iran obtaining weapons expires. Russia would have to receive approval from the UN Security Council to transfer any systems to Iran before then.

“In the same (UN) resolution it’s been outlined that the supply of armored vehicles, artillery systems, planes, and combat helicopters can occur before 2020 with permission of the U.N. Security Council,” Ozerov said. Adding that the United States and other Security Council members may veto the military deal with Iran. If they do veto the deal, Ozerov said Russia and Iran would wait and return to the issue in October 2020 “when the legal (restrictions) will be removed.”

Russia also has a long-standing deal with Iran to provide the Islamic Republic with the S-300 air defense missile system. The transfer of the S-300 system has been repeatedly delayed due to Western pressure.