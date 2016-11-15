Watch: Anti-Trump protesters call for Intifada in America

Students for Justice in Palestine try to co-opt anti-Trump protests, call for 'intifada' in America at an anti-Trump protest in New York.

Anti-Israel activists are attempting to co-opt the protests that have rocked the US since Donald Trump became the President-elect, according to Cornell Law School Professor William A. Jacobson.

“It’s conquest of other peoples and movements to redirect them to and focus attention on the BDS anti-Israel agenda.” Prof. Jacobson wrote on his blog at the Legal Insurrection website.

In the video above, which the anti-Israel organization Students for Justice in Palestine posted on its Facebook page, protesters can be heard repeatedly chanting "Trump! Obama! You will feel the Intifada!"

It is unknown why the protesters included President Obama in their chants.

The protesters also chanted “There is only one solution…intifada revolution,” at the rally in New York City on November 10.

"Intifada" refers to two violent conflicts between Israel and the Palestinian Arabs. The Second Intifada in particular was marked by attacks on Jews of all ages, including small children and the elderly, which resulted in over 1,000 Jewish deaths, most of whom were civilians.

The protests against Trump's election victory continue. A number of anti-Trump demonstrations have descended into violence, with Trump supporters being violently attacked and acts of vandalism and destruction of property recorded and caught on video.