Terror incidents in Jerusalem down 40%

According to Public Security Minister Gilad Erdan, the police have stopped the terror wave, thanks to their hard work and the unprecedented strengthening of security in the city.

According to a recent report, the number of terrorist attacks in Jerusalem has dropped by 40%.

Channel 2, quoting Jerusalem district police officials, reported that, although the number of incidents is still great, the changes in the enforcement of public security have been the main factor in this drop.

Minister Erdan explained that “this is the first time since the reunification of the city that police positions have been established in East Jerusalem neighborhoods. In the coming years, they will be joined by more police and security officers who will significantly strengthen security in these areas.”

On the other hand, on the roads of Judea and Samaria, and particularly in Gush Etzion and the Har Hevron area, the situation has gotten worse. In these areas, there has been a rise in rock attacks.”

The Security Division of the Mount Hebron Regional Council continuously monitors the throwing of stones and Molotov cocktails on the roads, and their data shows that after a period of calm, there is now a marked increase in these attacks.