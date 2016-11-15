Special Arutz Sheva interview with EU Ambassador

Arutz Sheva asked EU Ambassador Lars Faaborg-Andersen to Israel why Europe always condemns Israel when it builds in Jerusalem, its capital city. Faaborg-Andersen answered that East Jerusalem is "occupied territory" and by transferring its own population there Israel is breaching international conventions on occupied territory" . Even though the area of East Jerusalem has been declared part of Israel it is not recognized as such by the international community, the US or the EU.

Faaborg-Andersen conceded that in a final status agreement the 'settlements' located in Judea and Samaria could be incorporated into Israel but stressed that unilateral steps by Israel are unacceptable.