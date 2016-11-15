2 infants diagnosed with drug-resistant bacteria

2 preemies at Tel Aviv hospital infected with deadly antibiotic-resistant bacteria, but are not in danger as they are only carriers.

Two premature babies have been infected with the Carbapenem-resistant enterobacteriaceae bacteria (CRE) at the Ichilov hospital in Tel Aviv.

This comes after four premature babies were found to be infected with CRE in the same hospital last month.

Channel 2 reported that the two babies were diagnosed as carriers of the bacteria and are not ill themselves. The hospital reported the presence of the infection to the Health Ministry.

CRE is a strain of bacteria that is frequently found in hospitals and is very difficult to treat due to its resistance to most antibiotics. It can be fatal in up to 50% of cases of infection, according to the US Center for Disease Control.

Ichilov hospital released a statement saying: "This hospital has the lowest rates of infection in Israel because of the dedicated and professional treatment provided by its medical staff. It is important to note that they (the infants) are not sick and are carriers of the bacteria in their digestive tracks. We have taken all possible steps to prevent further infections."

The hospital added that it was keeping the parents of the infants informed.