Rivlin to visit Mumbai Chabad

Israeli President Ruvi Rivlin plans to visit the Chabad House in Mumbai and light a memorial candle for Chabad emissaries (shluchim) Rabbi Gavriel and Rivka Holtzberg.

The couple were murdered eight years ago in a terror attack on Mumbai, after Muslim terrorists broke into their home and killed them and four others. The other four victims were kashrut supervisors Aryeh Leib Teitelbaum and Ben-Tzion Kruman; Yocheved Orpaz, who was visiting her children and grandson during their trip to India; and Norma Rabinowitz, a Mexican Jew.

The couple's two-year-old son Moshe was miraculously saved by his Indian nanny, who managed to get him out of the building.

During his visit, Rivlin plans to meet with the president of India, as well as local leaders. He will end his journey in the Chabad House, at the site where the Holtzbergs were killed, and light a memorial candle in memory of the six people who were killed during the attack.

Mumbai finally received "replacement" Chabad emissaries in 2010.