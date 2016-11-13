'If we need to suffer from the mosques, he will too'

Jerusalem City Councilman Aryeh King spoke with Arutz Sheva about Saturday night's demonstration outside the home of Interior Minister and Shas party chairman Aryeh Deri to protest his failure to back a law that would prohibit places of worship from using loudspeakers which disturb residents.

King described the suffering the use of loudspeakers by mosques at night and in the early morning cause residents of Jerusalem. "People in Jerusalem are waking up at 4:00, early in the morning, and sometimes close to midnight from the noise of the call to prayer, from the speakers coming from the mosques."

The Ministerial Committee for Legislation is scheduled to vote on the law on today.

"Imagine, if you live in Los Angeles or you live in New York...imagine that a speaker that is maybe 50, maybe 150 meters from your house, is waking up your children..or if you have a baby who went to sleep, and suddenly at 11:30, before midnight, loudspeakers are waking up all the family and the baby cannot go to sleep." King added.

"Unfortunately," he said, "the Shas party, including Minister Aryeh Deri, didn't respond positively" to the law to aid its passage.

King said that the protests would continued if Deri still refuses to support the bill. If the Shas party "will not wake up from us, just by talking, so the Moazin will wake them every night and every morning."

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu expressed his support for the bill earlier.

In Arab villages across the north and southern portions of the country, and in mixed cities like Jerusalem, Haifa, and Jaffa, traditional Muslim calls to prayer by muezzins through PA systems can be heard five times daily, including at night (the Isha’a prayer) and before dawn (Fajr).