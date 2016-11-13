Amona residents protest expulsion





Ofra and Amona residents began "Protest Week" on Sunday morning, with a demonstration to legalize their towns.

The residents do not want a "Band-Aid" fix but rather a general solution that will save the entire town, as well as the nine houses which the Supreme Court has ordered destroyed by February 2017.

The protesters gathered on Sunday morning near Wohl Rose Parj\k, opposite the Prime Minister's office in Jerusalem. The families of the residents of the 9 houses in Ofra will pitch tents and camp out there for the entire week, along with the residents themselves.

Ofra's Rabbi Avi Gisser also came to the protest tent and said the government could have saved itself the need for the Regulation Law if they had enacted Israeli sovereignty over Judea and Samaria.

"Amona and Ofra representatives insist on justice and equality," Rabbi Gisser said, noting that "there is a legal solution in Israeli and international law for situations like these, in which you must not destroy houses. Destroying houses means turning your back on human rights and the Jewish ownership of the Land of Israel."





