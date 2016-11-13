Turkey: Don't travel to US

Turkey warns citizens not to travel to US, citing 'violent protests' as reason.

Turkey has issued a travel warning for its citizens about travel to the US, explaining their reason as the violent protests, as well as increased physical and verbal attacks by Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton's supporters following Tuesday's elections.

The Turkish Foreign Ministry wrote on its website on Saturday that the protests "occasionally featured acts of crime and violence" and noted as well that security forces had made several arrests and detentions.

"Based on demonstrators' social media posts, it's clear the demonstrations will likely continue for some time," they wrote.

Turkey, in the meantime, continues its purge of tens of thousands of government workers, whom Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan claims were linked to July's failed coup against his government.