PM exerts pressure to delay today's vote on Amona

The PM's staff has been exerting heavy pressure in recent hours for postponing today's vote on the Regulation Law.

The Prime Minister’s staff has been exerting heavy pressure in recent hours on Jewish Home Ministers Naftali Bennett and Ayelet Shaked in order to get them to postpone, at least until tomorrow, a vote on passing the “Regulation Law,” which seeks to normalize the status of Amona.

An hour ago, Bennett and Shaked notified the PM’s staff that their decision to bring the law to a vote today had not changed, and that the law will be brought to a vote after today’s cabinet meeting.

Last Thursday, Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit said that if the Regulation Law were to be passed in the Ministerial Committee, the chances were still weak that the Supreme Court would approve the government’s request to delay the evacuation of Amona.

As of this morning, the Supreme Court still has not announced a reply to the government’s request to delay the evacuation.

The request to the Supreme Court had asserted that, in order to properly ensure the transfer of Amona residents to the nearby community of Shvut Rachel, the government needed more time, thus necessitating a delay of the evacuation by seven months.