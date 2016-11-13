Facebook mistakenly declares Zuckerberg dead

An enormous Facebook error accidentally resulted in the posting of memorials on founder Mark Zuckerberg's Facebook page, as well as on those of around 2 million other users.

After fixing the problem, Facebook acknowledged its mistake, saying the system had committed a "terrible error."

"For a brief period today, a message meant for memorialized profiles was mistakenly posted to other accounts," a Facebook spokesperson said. "This was a terrible error that we have now fixed."



Media reports indicated that some two million errant memorials were posted on profile pages.



Many Facebook users wrote comments, stating how upset they were to hear the news, and how sweet Zuckerberg was.

"Couldn't happen to a nicer guy," one commenter wrote.

The mistaken memorial notices contained links to forms that can be submitted to have an account turned into an online memorial after a person's death.

However, part of the process is showing proof of death, which would have to be missing in Zuckerberg's case. This led some people to wonder if the "error" was truly an error or perhaps some form of promotion that went wrong.