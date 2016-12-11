Extreme leftists protest hikes in Samaria

The extreme left expressed surprise and strong opposition on Thursday to the army's new regulation, allowing schools to bring students to hundreds of historical sites in Samaria.

Schools may not hike in Samaria without permission and accompaniment from the army.

Two years ago, when the security situation began to change, the Samaria Regional Council prepared a list of dozens of hiking trails. The army went over the list, entry by entry, and in the end changed the hiking regulations and relaxed the necessary security precautions (e.g. short weapons instead of long weapons; a soldier for every fifty students instead of every 25).

The army sent the new regulations to the Education Ministry, who insisted on a few changes and adopted the second version that incorporated them. They are now waiting for final approval.

Meretz MK Michal Rosen said, "Dictation Minister Naftali Bennett is trying to control our childrens' minds. Schools are not propaganda equipment for the Jewish Home. I insist on an emergency meeting with the Education Committee."

MK Tamar Zandberg (Meretz) also screamed about "end-of-year trips outside the country's borders, secured by IDF soldiers."

Peace Now CEO Yariv Oppenheimer wrote, "Bennett is using the government system in order to push his political perspective on everyone, when it only represents one side of things. You may as well just transfer the Education Ministry to the Yesha Council."

Samaria Regional Council Head Yossi Dagan, who started the "Meet Samaria" project when he was still spokesman for the Samaria Regional Council said, "We will continue to work to bring all of the Jewish nation, and definitely every Israeli student, to beautiful Samaria and to our historical and nature sites, as well as to all the other sites which until now students were not allowed to visit. I suggest Mks Rosen and Zandberg take a drink of water and look for headlines elsewhere."

Head of the Samaria Center for Learning and Tourism Yair Elmakias, who helped the IDF with its new tour regulations, said, "This is a holiday for all those who love nature and history, and definitely for all Israeli students, who will finally be able to physically meet every site and every stone, from the ancient government of Israel to the altar of Yehoshua bin Nun, and from gorgeous Nachal Kaneh to Har Kabir's breathtaking views."