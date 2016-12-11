Israeli murdered, buried in cement in Thailand

A 62-year-old Israeli man named Eli Cohen was murdered and hidden in a cement staircase in Thailand. Two other Israelis are suspected of involvement in the crime.

The victim lived in Thailand, and according to police, there is evidence linking the two suspects - a 50-year-old father and his 17-year-old son - to the crime. The father is a criminal with known ties to drug smugglers, who was previously accused of murdering another Israeli in Thailand. He was later acquitted of murder but convicted of disposing of the body.

The victim was a retired police officer with family in Israel. The body was reportedly hidden in a suitcase and buried in the cement that makes up the stairway to the suspect's home. After arriving at the scene, police found blood stains along with incriminating smells such as formalin, used as a disinfectant. They then broke the cement and found the body hidden in it.

The Israeli Foreign Ministry responded by saying that the matter is currently being investigated.