CEO demands Trump supporters quit company

Head of online food delivery network rips election results, calls on employees to resign if they disagree with letter slamming Trump.

The ongoing backlash across America against Donald Trump’s stunning Tuesday night upset has led to rioting, threats of violence, and calls for the state of California to break away from the United States.

Now, that backlash may cost some Americans their jobs.

The food delivery service GrubHub, ordinarily the last place one might expect partisan politics to intrude on an apolitical corporation, was dragged into the post-election tussle when its CEO and cofounder, Matt Maloney, fired off an angry email to all employees, giving his personal opinion of the President-elect and demanding those who agree with his rhetoric to resign immediately from the company.

“I’m still trying to reconcile my own worldview with the overwhelming message that was delivered last night. Clearly there are a lot of people angry and scared as the antithesis of every modern presidential candidate won and will be our next president.”

“While demeaning, insulting and ridiculing minorities, immigrants, and the physically/mentally disabled worked for Mr. Trump, I want to be clear that his behavior – and these views, have no place at Grubhub. Had he worked here, many of his comments would have resulted in his immediate termination.”

Maloney accused Trump of capitalizing on “nationalist, anti-immigrant and hateful politics,” and demanded those who embraced the Republican nominee to quit immediately.

“If you do not agree with this statement then please reply to this email with your resignation because you have no place here. We do not tolerate hateful attitudes on our team.”

Yet in the same message, Maloney claimed that the company valued diversity, including diversity of ideologies.

“I firmly believe that we must bring together different perspectives to continue innovating – including all genders, races, ethnicities, and sexual, cultural or ideological preferences.”

After Maloney’s email sparked a public outcry, he denied the message called upon employees to quit based on their political views. Rather, he claimed, he simply sought to “reassure our employees that our company will actively support diversity and inclusion – regardless of national politics.”

“At Grubhub, we welcome and accept employees with all political beliefs, no matter who they voted for in this or any election.”

“We do not discriminate on the basis of someone’s principles or otherwise.”

Maloney added that despite the criticism, he stands by his email.

“I’m not embarrassed by it,” he told Fox News.

As a public campaign to boycott the food delivery service gained momentum on Thursday, Maloney issued a public clarification.

"I want to clarify that I did not ask for anyone to resign if they voted for Trump. I would never make such a demand."

GrubHub, which is based in Chicago, employs some 1,400 people around the country and has ties with 44,000 restaurants.