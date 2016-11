Judy's message is clear: Go to the Land of Israel and make it your home.

When G'd gives a message to Abram, it's a lesson for generations - that means YOU.

Plus: Sarah Spetgang shares her Aliyah success story.

And: Zev Dobular made Aliyah twice -- once as a kid and again as an adult. He shares both his stories,

and adds insight about the Aliyah proccess and how to make it easier.





Click here to download the podcast