'Where were the Arabs for the past 20 years?'

Religious Zionist Rabbinic leader, Rabbi Haim Druckman, former MK and head of the hesder yeshiva network, currently Rosh Yeshiva of the Or Etzion Yeshiva and head of the Bnei Akiva Youth Movement, called on the government and the Prime Minister to enact the Regulation (aka Normalization) law to save the town of Amona in an interview with Arutz Sheva.

"We have to find a way to [see to it that] Amona is not destroyed." Rabbi Druckman said. "The destruction of Amona is wrong, simply wrong. And we must find a way to prevent this injustice. If the only way (to do so) is with the Regulation Law, then we have to pass the regulation law to ensure that justice remains in the State of Israel."

Rabbi Druckman said that if the High Court was following the letter of the law when it ruled that Amona be destroyed, then the law should be changed. "We have to save the State of Israel from the laws of Sodom (unjust laws)."

"Why destroy Amona? It is destruction for destruction's sake," he asked in despair. "Imagine if someone would prove that the Azrieli Towers (in Tel Aviv) were built on his land, how would the court rule? To destroy the Azrieli Towers? I am sure that they would provide compensation for the land. The same should be done in Amona, although I doubt that it is actually Arab land. Where were they 20 years ago? Why did they not sue for their land? Why did they only remember (that they own the land) now?"

His answer was that left wing NGOs funded by the EU are behind the move. Ever since they lost electorally, with the vast majority of Israelis choosing a rightist government, they have begun to turn to the courts where the fact that Israel did not declare sovereignty on Judea and Samaria and instead goes by Jordanian law in matters of land, acts in their favor.

Blaming extreme left-wing groups for the impending expulsion of the residents of Amona from their homes, the venerable Torah leader said. "Recently, our brothers on the left have found someone who claims that it is his land. If it really is his then we should give him compensation. Why destroy?" he repeated.

"Everything must be done to prevent the destruction and to ensure that this injustice is not carried out.

"We have merited to have a country and a government. In my opinion it must act under the foundations of truth and justice to save Amona and to give compensation to those it need to. If the Regulation Law is the way to do that then we must pass it immediately."