IDF uncovers terror cell in Jerusalem, Samaria

Israeli security forces recently discovered a terrorist cell, with members in Jerusalem and Samaria, the military censor cleared for publication Thursday afternoon.

In a joint operation involving the IDF, Shin Bet internal security agency, and Israeli police, nine Arab terrorists from eastern Jerusalem and Samaria were captured over the past three months.

Israeli intelligence believes the suspects are responsible for numerous bombing attacks targeting security forces.

Evidence was also found suggesting the terror gang was preparing for future attacks, and one member of the cell admitted that he had planned to smuggle gunpowder for producing new additional explosive devices.

During interrogation one member of the gang, Ahmed Azela, a resident of the Muslim Quarter of the Old City of Jerusalem, revealed during interrogation that he had intended to bring two kilograms of gunpowder from Samaria into Jerusalem.

As part of the investigation into the gang’s operations, a facility used in the production of pipe bombs was raided and equipment confiscated. A number of explosive devices and some 120 kilograms of raw materials were also taken during the raid.