'Trump does not view Jewish settlement as an obstacle to peace'

Jason Greenblatt, one of US President-elect Donald Trump’s close advisors, spoke with Army Radio this morning about Trump’s future stances with respect to the Jewish State.

In the interview, Greenblatt said that Trump “does not view the settlements as being an obstacle to peace. I think he would show [the expulsion of Jewish communities in Gaza, which didn’t bring peace] as proof of that. The two sides are going to have to decide how to deal with that region, but it is certainly not Mr. Trump’s view that settlement activity should be condemned and that it is an obstacle for peace - because it is not the obstacle for peace.”

Greenblatt said that Trump would not impose a “peace process” on Israel. “He thinks that Israel is in a very tough situation and needs to [do what it has to in order] to defend itself. He is not going to impose any solution on Israel. He thinks that the peace has to come from the parties themselves.”

When asked how he knew that Trump would keep his word on moving the American embassy to Jerusalem, Greenblatt noted: “He said that he’s going to do it. He’s different for Israel than any recent President has been and I think that he’s a man who keeps his word. He recognizes the historical significance of the Jewish people to Jerusalem unlike, let’s say, UNESCO.”