Bennett: Trump's election ends 'epoch' of Palestinian state

In an Arutz Sheva interview, Education Minister Naftali Bennett (Jewish Home) expressed his hope that Trump's election as US president constituted the death knell for a Palestinian state.

Bennett said this was a victory for truth over old, fading conventions. A victory for the country's interests over those of the elite, whose policies are collapsing before our own eyes."

Bennett, adding that he saw this as an "incredible opportunity" for Israel to renounce it's support for a Palestinian state in the heart of Israel, a state which would present both a huge security risk and would harm Israel's moral right to settle in Judea and Samaria. Bennett concluded by announcing that "the epoch of a Palestinian state has ended."