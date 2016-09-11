Will Trump keep his promises on Israel?

Deputy Foreign Minister Tzipi Hotovely believes Trump will move the US embassy to Jerusalem, and not force construction freeze.

Deputy Foreign Minister Tzipi Hotovely believes that Donald Trump's victory in the US Presidential election will mean the end of the pressure from the US to freeze all construction in Jewish towns and neighborhoods over the so-called 'green line.'

Hotovely said that she welcomed Trump's victory in an interview with Arutz Sheva. 'I am sure that his (Trump's) relationship with Israel will be very good. I really hope that he keeps his election promise to move the US embassy to Jerusalem."

She said that moving the embassy to Jerusalem would be an important step. "A lot of presidential candidates have promised to do that in the past, but Trump is the first that can really make history and (really) move the US embassy to Jerusalem."

Do you believe that Trump will keep his election promises?

"In the end there is only one way to find out-to sit down and work (with the Trump administration). There are personnel at the Foreign Ministry who are already working to establish a working relationship with the (new) Republican administration."

Will Obama use the remaining time until the end of his term to cooperate with UN initiatives against Israel?

"The State of Israel sent a clear message to the US-that until today our diplomatic security cooperation rested on the fact that the conflicts can't be resolved in the UN. President Obama said this himself, so all we want is for President Obama to stand by his own words."

Will Trump's victory lead to an end to the pressure that has been exerted on Israel in recent years to freeze construction in Jerusalem, Judea, and Samaria?

"The current government believes that it is our natural right to build in Judea and Samaria, and President (Elect) Trump) also announced that it is out natural right to build in Judea and Samaria. I guess these two (similar) worldviews will meet once President (Elect) Trump is in the White House."