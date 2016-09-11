Glick to Trump: "Ascend the Temple Mount"

MK Yehuda Glick calls on the president-elect to visit the Judea and Samaria and to ascend the Temple Mount.

Following Tuesday's presidential election, MK Yehuda Glick (Likud) invited Donald Trump, the US President-elect, to visit the Temple Mount and Judea and Samaria.

The elections showed, said Glick, that "the American people are tired of hypocrisy and political correctness, and prefer directness."

Glick sent Trump “God’s blessing from Jerusalem.” He added that, "I hope that he will ascend the Temple Mount and, from that source of light and energy in the world, lead us in a dialogue of peace and reconciliation.”

MK Oren Hazan (Likud) also congratulated Trump, saying that he believed he will be a true friend to Israel.

“From the first days of his campaign, when he was called a clown and insulted and belittled, I said that he would be the next president. Contrary to the media and pollsters, who didn’t recognize the shifts taking place in the American citizen, I have long claimed that the era of political correctness is over. The public wants to hear the truth and not words that cover up hidden intentions.”

Hazan added that, “Trump has stated that he supports the Israeli government and will not impose unilateral measures without receiving anything in return, and that he will be much tougher on Iran and ISIL. His team is also the most pro-Israel team ever.”

Yochai Damari, head of the Hebron Regional Council, said, “Donald Trump’s victory stunned the world. There is no doubt that we are hearing the flapping of the wings of history. This revolution of 2016 takes me back 40 years to the revolution of 1977 (when Menachem Begin was elected).”

“Trump’s statements are more sympathetic to Israel and to the settlement movement than anything we’ve heard in recent years. I hope that this will lead to a change of consciousness in the thinking towards Jewish settlement in Judea and Samaria. This change will open the way to true peace.”

“I appeal to the Prime Minister and the Government of Israel to immediately adopt the Levy report and to continue building throughout Judea and Samaria in the context of Jewish sovereignty. The harsh days of Obama are over. If we are successful, we may be at the dawn of a new day for settlement and for the State of Israel as whole.”