Principal under investigation for anti-Muslim posts

The York District School Board, north of Toronto, is investigating allegations that a elementary school principal, Ghada Sadaka, posted anti-Muslim posts on her Facebook page. The posts she is alleged to have posted include articles expressing concern about bringing refugees to Canada, and a CNN video which outlines the threat of a Muslim takeover of Britain.

The investigation was prompted by concerns raised by Muslim parents . The Toronto Star published a story about their concerns, which students shared at school.

Included in the video is an interview with a Muslim activist who talks about turning Buckingham Palace into a mosque and giving the Queen the choice of adopting Islam or leaving the country. In another post, Sadaka shared a photo showing two sets of women with the caption: "If bikinis are banned in Muslim countries, then burqas should be banned in Europe.

