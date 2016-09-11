IsraelNationalNews.com

In today's headlines:‏ תג בכותרות

Principal under investigation for anti-Muslim posts

Toronto school board is investigating reports that an elementary school principal put anti-Muslim posts on her Facebook page.

Contact Editor
Arutz Sheva Staff,

Arab Muslim woman burka hijab face veil
Arab Muslim woman burka hijab face veil
Thinkstock

The York District School Board, north of Toronto, is investigating allegations that a elementary school principal, Ghada Sadaka, posted anti-Muslim posts on her Facebook page. The posts she is alleged to have posted include articles expressing concern about bringing refugees to Canada, and a CNN video which outlines the threat of a Muslim takeover of Britain.

The investigation was prompted by concerns raised by Muslim parents . The Toronto Star published a story about their concerns, which students shared at school.

Included in the video is an interview with a Muslim activist who talks about turning Buckingham Palace into a mosque and giving the Queen the choice of adopting Islam or leaving the country. In another post, Sadaka shared a photo showing two sets of women with the caption: "If bikinis are banned in Muslim countries, then burqas should be banned in Europe.

"




Tags:Canada, Islamophobia


Related Stories