Clinton hopes crushed as Trump wins Wisconsin, Iowa

Trump now likely to secure at least 269 electoral votes, preventing Clinton win.

Donald Trump has won the Midwestern states of Wisconsin and Iowa, Fox News reported, netting the Republican 16 electoral votes and making Hillary Clinton’s path to the White House extremely narrow – and increasingly unlikely.

Breaking a 32-year losing streak in Wisconsin, which last went for a Republican in 1984, Trump now will likely win at least 269 electoral votes, should he carry Alaska and Arizona, which both went for Romney in 2012.

Should Trump lose every other state besides those two, he would still block Clinton’s hopes to net 270 electors, holding her at a tie of 269-269, throwing the election to the Republican House of Representatives.

But Trump currently holds a narrow lead in Maine’s 2nd congressional district – worth a single electoral vote – that would put Trump up to 270, giving him an outright win. Michigan and Pennsylvania remain too close to call, and are must win states for Clinton.

Nevertheless, despite slender odds on pulling out a victory in the electoral college, Clinton is projected to win the popular vote. While Trump currently leads 48.5% to 47.0% nationally, as results from the West Coast come in, that margin is expected to flip.

The New York Times currently predicts Clinton winning the popular vote by just over one percent, while losing the electoral college 233 to 305.