'I voted for Trump - the machine switched the vote to Clinton'

According to Fox News, the state of Pennsylvania has received numerous complaints of potential voter fraud related to voting machines.

According to the complaints, voters would cast a vote in the machine for Trump - only to see the machine switch their vote to Clinton.

Complaints were reported in Luzerne County in Pennsylvania, as well as in Butler, Pennsylvania.

The reports come as a Nevada court denied today the request of the Trump campaign to preserve early voting records in that state, after the campaign claimed that a polling station for early voting had been kept open last week past the official closing time of the station.

On Monday, the Trump campaign had sued the voters registrar of Clark County in Nevada, claiming that a polling station had been kept open late to accommodate a greater number of Democratic voters.

“The incidents that occurred on Friday night should be troubling to anyone who is interested in free and fair elections," said Charles Munoz, head of the Trump campaign in Nevada, according to Fox News. "Voters who showed up after the scheduled closing times at selected locations [favoring Clinton] were allowed to vote, while those who were not able to make it to other early voting sites [in areas favoring Trump] by the posted closing times were denied the right to cast their ballots," he said.