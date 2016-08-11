Trump questions accuracy of final polls

Republican candidate Donald Trump attacks media and questions veracity of final polls predicting a victory for his Democratic rival Hilary Clinton.

"The polls do not predict the truth- they are rigged in favor of Clinton," said Trump to Fox News. "I think that lots of the polls are intentionally mistaken. The media is extremely dishonest and I think many of the polls are fake."

He said that his campaign was "succeeding in places where we had hoped to succeed like Florida and North Carolina. I think they are important states, We're doing well in New Hampshire as well as Ohio, where people are incredible. We will win in Iowa as well - we had a wonderful experience there. We will win in many states. Who knows what will happen."

Trump referred to the fact that some of the questions from the debates had been leaked to the Clinton campaign. "It's terrible," he said. "I think that was is worse than that is the fact that Clinton herself received the questions to the three debates. She didn't report it, she didn't announce it, she just took the questions."

Hillary and her husband former president Bill Clinton arrived in Chappaqua, NY where they voted. Hillary told ABC News that "This is a special feeling. I know what a responsibility there is here, how many people are relying on the results of this election and what they mean to our nation. I will do all I can to succeed and hope that I will win today."